99 more OFWs from Sudan arrive back home in PH

A total of 99 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Sudan has arrived back in the Philippines on Sunday evening.

In a statement released on Sunday, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople welcomed the latest batch of OFWs returning from the Sudan conflict.

The group arrived through Saudi Airlines flight SV870 and is considered to be the largest to return to the country since repatriation flights begun last April 29.

This is the third batch of the 340 Filipinos rescued in Sudan late last month.

On May 4, the first two batches consisting of 152 Filipinos also arrived via two flights of the Saudi Airlines.