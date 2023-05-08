Latest NewsNewsTFT News

99 more OFWs from Sudan arrive back home in PH

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Courtesy of: Department of Migrant Workers

A total of 99 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Sudan has arrived back in the Philippines on Sunday evening.

In a statement released on Sunday, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople welcomed the latest batch of OFWs returning from the Sudan conflict.

The group arrived through Saudi Airlines flight SV870 and is considered to be the largest to return to the country since repatriation flights begun last April 29.

This is the third batch of the 340 Filipinos rescued in Sudan late last month.

On May 4, the first two batches consisting of 152 Filipinos also arrived via two flights of the Saudi Airlines.

 

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 943878650 1

FDA warns against fake versions of popular medicines

4 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T105701.805

PH unemployment rate drops to 4.7% in March 2023

45 mins ago
vic sotto

Vic Sotto denies retirement plans, supports Tito Sen statement on ‘Eat Bulaga’

58 mins ago
TFT NEWS Park regis 3

Strictly Pink: Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel introduces exciting Ladies Night offer at The Grandstand Sports Bar

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button