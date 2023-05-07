Latest NewsNewsTFT News

West Zone’s Executive Director to discuss opportunities, challenges in investing in PH during the much-awaited PPIE 2023

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Raju Gidwani, Executive Director of Shankar Trading and West Zone Group, will run down the advantages, disadvantages, opportunities, and challenges in investing in Philippine projects and products in the upcoming Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) during the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

Gidwani will join the panel discussion with the topic “Investing in the Philippines from the point of view of institutional and individual investors,” wherein he will share his experiences and insights as a top importer and distributor of Filipino products.

From being a shelf boy to becoming an executive director of one of the key players in the UAE’s retail trade, Gidwani is skilled in Catering, Negotiation, Budgeting, Food & Beverage, and Business Planning.

He is also a strong business development professional with a degree focused on Business Administration and Management.

The panel discussion wherein Gidwani will take part will offer first-hand experience of top and large-scale investors that will give an actual glimpse of understanding on the economic, political, and social conditions in investing in the Philippines.

Catch him in the first ever PEIS during the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen from May 12 to 13 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For more information and registration for PPIE and PEIS, visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.

 

