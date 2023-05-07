Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE sends 50 tons of medical supplies to Sudan

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent 50 tons of urgent medical supplies to aid in trauma and emergency surgery in Sudan.

An Emirati plane arrived at Port Sudan airport on Saturday, carrying the medical supplies which includes medicines such as antibiotics, non-steroidal drugs, anti-inflammatories, medical wound dressings, gauze packs, wound debridement kits and surgical tapes.

The move comes as part of the UAE’s continuous relief efforts in support of the Sudanese people and an extension of the country’s humanitarian vision.

Further, the UAE, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, have recently dispatched two aircrafts to Sudan, one carrying 30 tons of urgent medical supplies and the other 30 tons of food aid.

Related Story: UAE delivers 30 tons of food, medical supplies to Sudan

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 07 at 16.55.53

OFW forgets phone in Dubai taxi, driver returns it within the day

20 mins ago
tft website 2 1

Experts from PH’s real estate giants to tackle important factors in choosing a property at PPIE 2023

2 hours ago
iStock 944666738 1

BI urges public to stay vigilant after intercepting 2 human trafficking victims

2 hours ago
taylor swift

Taylor Swift to release ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ in July

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button