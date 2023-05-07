UAE sends 50 tons of medical supplies to Sudan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent 50 tons of urgent medical supplies to aid in trauma and emergency surgery in Sudan.

An Emirati plane arrived at Port Sudan airport on Saturday, carrying the medical supplies which includes medicines such as antibiotics, non-steroidal drugs, anti-inflammatories, medical wound dressings, gauze packs, wound debridement kits and surgical tapes.

The move comes as part of the UAE’s continuous relief efforts in support of the Sudanese people and an extension of the country’s humanitarian vision.

Further, the UAE, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, have recently dispatched two aircrafts to Sudan, one carrying 30 tons of urgent medical supplies and the other 30 tons of food aid.

