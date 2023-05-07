Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE Cybersecurity Council warns public, private sectors vs cyber attacks

Tricia Gajitos

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cybersecurity Council has warned public and private sectors to be cautious against any cyber attacks that may target the national digital infrastructure and assets.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Council urged public and private entities to activate the cyber emergency response system in cooperation with relevant authorities to prevent possible malicious attacks.

The Council noted the importance of confronting cyber attacks by various sectors aside from activating protection systems and cyber security policies.

Further, the UAE is adopting the best standards and practices of safe digital transformation and protection of the national digital infrastructure and space.

