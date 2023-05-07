Experts from PH’s real estate giants to tackle important factors in choosing a property at PPIE 2023

Property experts from Rockwell Land, Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., and RLC Residences are set to come together in a panel discussion on the topic “Township and development: How these are important in choosing a property” on May 12, 2023 at 3:50PM, during the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE).

The discussion will be led by Ms. Maria Luisa Bautista Naguiat, Head of International Sales at Rockwell Land, Mr. Manny Arbues, Regional Head at Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., and Ms. Kristynne B. Tan, Marketing Director & Brand Operations Head at RLC Residences.

Naguiat, Arbues, and Tan will share their insights on the effect of development in property value. They will discuss how factors such as type of development, location, and local market conditions can all affect the value of a property, and how the relationship between commercial development and property values is a complex one.

Naguiat, in her early days working in Rockwell, went from being a management trainee to becoming a member of Rockwell’s sales team. Since then, she climbed up the corporate ladder and became the Assistant Vice-President and Project Director for The Arton, Rockwell’s premier high-rise development in Katipunan, Quezon City.

Meanwhile, Arbues made his name in the real estate industry as he holds the title of Regional Head at Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. for over 10 years now. He has demonstrated a history of working in the real estate industry, skilled in Sellers, Negotiation, Sales, Real Estate Development, and Real Property.

Further, Tan, as Head of Brand Operations for RLC Residences Marketing, has over 14 years of solid marketing and advertising experience. Her expertise on branding, integrated marketing campaign and strategies, sales collateral and support programs, public and media relations, events management, copy-writing and digital marketing, has greatly contributed in the continuous success of the company.

Catch these respected speakers in this year’s PPIE which will happen on May 12, 2023 at 3:50PM, at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For further information or to register for PPIE and PEIS, you may visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.