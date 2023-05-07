Dubai bares comprehensive plan to support Sudanese nationals in UAE

The Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment have partnered to support Sudanese nationals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who were unable to return to Sudan due to the ongoing conflict in the African state.

This comes after the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide immediate support to Sudanese nationals until they can safely go back to their country.

In a statement released on Saturday, Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said, “As a nation founded on the principles of compassion, generosity and solidarity, the UAE stands with the Sudanese people during these challenging times. Providing aid to Sudanese nationals temporarily unable to leave the UAE is not just a duty but a reflection of the UAE’s humanitarian values and spirit. We believe that every human being deserves dignity and respect, and we are committed to upholding these principles through our humanitarian efforts.”

Meanwhile, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment has allocated AED3 million in humanitarian aid as part of the first phase of assistance.

Ibrahim Bumalha, Dubai Ruler’s Advisor for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment said, “The Establishment is also fully prepared to offer immediate assistance, including urgent relief supplies, to our brothers and sisters in Sudan. Additionally, with its advanced field and logistical operations network, the Establishment is well-equipped to take charge of support and assistance operations, leveraging its experience in charitable and humanitarian work in many countries across the globe.”

Both entities are executing a comprehensive plan to provide assistance and are also collaborating with authorities in the country, such as Dubai Airports, to help Sudanese nationals and ensure their needs are met.