BI warns athletes, fans vs trafficking on int’l events amid SEA games

The Bureau of Immigration has warned traffickers not to exploit international events of trafficking victims amid the ongoing Southeast Asian (SEA) games in Cambodia.

In a statement released on Saturday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco noted that events such as sports competitions, gaming competitions, and concerts may be used by traffickers to attempt to bypass strict departure measures.

“In the past we have recorded victims who claimed they were set to join beauty pageants, shows, only to find out that they were being trafficked abroad,” Tansingco said.

This comes after the Department of Justice requested the Philippine Sports Commission to issue a warning to athletes, supporters, and attendees of the SEA games of the risks of trafficking in Cambodia.

With this, Tansingco assured that they will continuously monitor departing passengers.

“Those who will be traveling for legitimate purposes need not worry. We are sending a warning to illegal recruiters not to abuse international events as we remain on the lookout to prevent victims from being trafficked,” Tansingco added.

Currently, the SEA games is being held in from May 5 to 17.