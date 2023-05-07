BI urges public to stay vigilant after intercepting 2 human trafficking victims

The Bureau of Immigration is urging the public to be more careful against human traffickers after they were able to intercept 2 more illegal recruitment victims.

The BI said in a statement that two women posed as friends who were traveling to Bangkok as tourists at NAIA Terminal 2.

But during their secondary inspection, the two admitted that their documents were just given to them on the day of their flight.

The two women said that they didn’t know that their employment papers were fabricated.

“Both were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation and filing of appropriate charges against their recruiters, the BI said in a statement.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that people should be more wary to avoid falling into scammers.