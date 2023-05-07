Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to Present on the Role of Central Bank in Global Islamic Banking and Finance Growth at PPIE Dubai

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is set to deliver a compelling presentation on the role of the Philippines’ central bank in supporting the global Islamic banking and finance growth, with a focus on fostering financial inclusion for all Filipinos.

Atty. Arifa A. Ala, Assistant Governor of BSP, will take the stage on May 12, 2023, at 12:20pm, during the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek.

Islamic finance has demonstrated remarkable resilience amid the prevailing global economic challenges and is projected to maintain an average annual growth rate of 8% until 2025.

At this presentation, attendees will gain valuable insights into how the BSP supports the development of Islamic banking and finance within the country, in line with its overarching objective of ensuring financial inclusivity for all Filipinos.

The session will shed light on how Islamic banking and finance cater to both Muslims, by offering them essential access to financial services, and non-Muslims, by providing alternative banking and finance options.

The BSP’s participation in the 9th edition of PPIE underscores its commitment to promoting economic growth, financial stability, and inclusive development in the Philippines.

With a deep-rooted understanding of the importance of Islamic banking and finance in the global landscape, the BSP is poised to deliver a compelling talk that will offer attendees invaluable insights into this flourishing sector.

The presentation by Atty. Arifa A. Ala is an integral part of the PPIE, the longest-running Philippine property and investment exhibition that brings together industry professionals, investors, and prospective buyers to explore the vibrant Philippine property market.

To secure a free registration for this enlightening event, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official PPIE website at www.ppie.ae.

Seize this chance to engage with Atty. Arifa A. Ala, Assistant Governor of the BSP, and be part of the dialogue on the Role of the Philippines’ Central Bank in supporting the global Islamic banking and finance growth.

Mark your calendars for May 12, 2023, at 12:20pm and join us at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek.