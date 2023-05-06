Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO lifts global health emergency on Covid-19

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos21 mins ago

Courtesy of: World Health Organization (WHO)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has lifted the global emergency status for Covid-19 more than three years after it has been declared.

During a media briefing on Friday, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the agency will be downgrading Covid-19’s alert status but warned on its continuous threat.

“Yesterday, the emergency committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern,” said Tedros.

“I’ve accepted that advice. It’s, therefore, with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency. However, that does not mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat,” he added.

Tedros noted that the emergency status could be reinstated if the situation changed.

“The worst thing any country could do now is to use this news as a reason to let down its guard, to dismantle the systems it has built, or to send the message to its people that Covid-19 is nothing to worry about,” he said.

 

 

