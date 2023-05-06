Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE’s Ministry of Tolerance to host int’l conference on role of tolerance, coexistence on May 10

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos14 mins ago

Courtesy of: Ministry of Tolerance & Coexistence

The UAE’s Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence has announced the launch of an international conference on the role of tolerance and coexistence in achieving sustainable economic growth and attracting investments on May 10.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the event is expected to be attended by 170 countries and 600 speakers, including senior officials and international experts.

According to Afraa Al Sabery, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the conference would be held under the patronage, follow-up and presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and will be attended by leading officials from various countries.

Moreover, the conference will pave way for the drafting of global governmental policies that support human values, including tolerance and coexistence.

It will also share UAE’s experience in spreading the values of tolerance across ministries and government authorities.

