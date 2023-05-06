Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE delivers 30 tons of food, medical supplies to Sudan

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos34 mins ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

The United Arab Emirates has sent the first shipment of 30 tons of basic food supplies to Sudan in response to the needs of Sudanese families affected by the ongoing fight.

The UAE is one of the first countries to send direct relief to Sudan under the directives of the UAE leadership and as part of its international relief efforts.

Due to the continuing clash between Sudan’s two most powerful military forces, severe shortage of many services has distressed a large population, especially the vulnerable groups.

The UAE relief eyes to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the current situation and provide aid to the Sudanese people.

Further, the UAE has also partnered with the World Health Organization to send 30 tons of urgent medical supplies such as critical surgical items and basic medicines.

 

