PICPA Dubai Chairman to hold talks on savings, investments in the upcoming PPIE 2023

Lyndon Magsino, Author of PISO Master and Chairman of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants, will tackle ways on saving and investing in the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

During the much-awaited PPIE 2023, Magsino will provide insights about “Investment 101: Get Your Goal!” highlighting the following: steps on saving and investment, how to get your first investment, and when is the best time to invest.

Magsino wrote PISO Master, an investment book which can be your ultimate guide in creating wealth through the Passive Income from Stocks Ownership.

In this book, he used a simplified approach that readers can easily understand and execute, whether you have a background in finance or not.

Magsino graduated in Boston as Magna Cum Laude for the Executive MBA at Hult International Business School and has completed the 1-year Executive Leadership Program at Harvard.

He also headed the critical projects for the Central Bank of UAE involving examinations of large banks and managed several risk management advisory projects of DIFC Entities and global financial institutions in the UAE and Qatar.

Moreover, Magsino has been a keynote speaker in various international conferences and seminars on Business Strategy, Risk Management of Corporate Banking, Internal Controls and Leadership in the US, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Philippines.

Don’t miss him in the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen from May 12 to 13 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For more information and registration for PPIE and PEIS, visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.

