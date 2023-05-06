NAIA guard returns wallet of Japanese national with P600K cash

A security guard at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has returned a wallet owned by a Japanese national containing around 1.5 million yen or P600,000.

In a report on GMA News, the airport police department said that the security guard was conducting a routine duty when he saw the wallet at the NAIA Terminal 2 arrival area.

The guard then went to the airport police department where they made a public announcement on the wallet.

The Japanese national heard the announcement and proceeded to claim the wallet.

The security guard said that a lot of passengers accidentally drop their wallets or bags at the airport but he makes sure to return it.