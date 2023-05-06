Latest NewsNewsTFT News

MIAA, Meralco begin electrical audit of NAIA Terminal 3

Staff Report

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and Meralco have started the full electrical audit of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA Terminal 3 on Friday.

In a statement, MIAA officer in charge Bryan Co said that the audit is expected to be completed in three weeks. The audit was launched following the power outage that hit the airport on Labor Day, May 1.

MIAA said that after the audit, the airport will be able to determine the equipment needed to make NAIA Terminal 3’s power system reliable.

Airport officials add that the audit will also help in determining the timeline and the required budget for procuring critical components of its electrical facilities and generator set for Terminal 3.

“Yes, kailangan naming bumili or mag lease ng additional generators and we are discussing with stakeholders and that’s the time na ma-determine kung magkano ang kailangang budget,” Co said.

Co said that the airport is eyeing to lease generator sets to serve as back up power for the airport to avoid the labor day fiasco.

Dozens of flights were canceled due to a power outage that hit NAIA last May 1.

