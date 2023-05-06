Marcoses meet King Charles III ahead of the coronation

President Bongbong Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos had a chance encounter with King Charles III ahead of the latter’s coronation ceremony.

The presidential couple were among the invited guests at the reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday.

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils shared a photo of President Marcos and the first lady exchanging pleasantries with King Charles III at the reception.

“The Coronation is today! Meanwhile, last night at Buckingham Palace…,” Beaufils said in her caption on Twitter.

King Charles III will be succeeding the late Queen Elizabeth in a crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday afternoon.

About 100 heads of state and dignitaries were invited to attend the event.

Marcos said that he would meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the historic coronation of King Charles III.

In a media briefing before leaving for the UK, Marcos said that he would be attending the coronation on May 6 and he will have a side meeting with PM Sunak to discuss the trade relations between the two countries.

“Sabi ko naman ay palagay ko dahil magkakilala kami dapat naman ay napakalaking bagay na siyang kokoranahan bilang hari ng United Kingdom, ay dapat makapag-attend na ako,” Marcos said.

“Makikipagkita ako sa kanilang bagong Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sunak upang makapag-usap kami kung mayroon bang pagbabago sa kanyang pag-iisip sa pagka — pag-partner ng UK at saka ng Pilipinas,” he added.

The President said that economic cooperation will be at the front and center of his discussion with Sunak.

“Sa palagay ko ay ganoon din ang sasabihin niya na dapat papatibayin natin. At naghihingalo, hirap na hirap ang ekonomiya ng UK so baka isang bagay ‘yun na pag-uusapan namin kung papaano mag-trade, kung papaano dagdagan…” Marcos added.

The chief executive also eyes discussing the plight of Filipino healthcare workers in the UK.

“We will maintain the same relationship, it has been a very — a relationship very advantageous to all parties involved so I think that we will stay the course and continue to deal with each other in a very similar way that we have done before,” Marcos said.

The president said he might have casual conversations with other world leaders who are attending the event.

“So very casual lang ito, very informal pero huwag natin maliitin ‘yang mga ganyang klaseng meeting. Dahil kung minsan, ‘yung hindi mo aakalain mangyayari, may nangyayari na napaka-importante pala,” Marcos said.