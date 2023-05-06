Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcoses meet King Charles III ahead of the coronation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Courtesy of: Laure Beaufils

President Bongbong Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos had a chance encounter with King Charles III ahead of the latter’s coronation ceremony.

The presidential couple were among the invited guests at the reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday.

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils shared a photo of President Marcos and the first lady exchanging pleasantries with King Charles III at the reception.

“The Coronation is today! Meanwhile, last night at Buckingham Palace…,” Beaufils said in her caption on Twitter.

King Charles III will be succeeding the late Queen Elizabeth in a crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday afternoon.

About 100 heads of state and dignitaries were invited to attend the event.

Marcos said that he would meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the historic coronation of King Charles III.

In a media briefing before leaving for the UK, Marcos said that he would be attending the coronation on May 6 and he will have a side meeting with PM Sunak to discuss the trade relations between the two countries.

“Sabi ko naman ay palagay ko dahil magkakilala kami dapat naman ay napakalaking bagay na siyang kokoranahan bilang hari ng United Kingdom, ay dapat makapag-attend na ako,” Marcos said.

“Makikipagkita ako sa kanilang bagong Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sunak upang makapag-usap kami kung mayroon bang pagbabago sa kanyang pag-iisip sa pagka — pag-partner ng UK at saka ng Pilipinas,” he added.

The President said that economic cooperation will be at the front and center of his discussion with Sunak.

“Sa palagay ko ay ganoon din ang sasabihin niya na dapat papatibayin natin. At naghihingalo, hirap na hirap ang ekonomiya ng UK so baka isang bagay ‘yun na pag-uusapan namin kung papaano mag-trade, kung papaano dagdagan…” Marcos added.

The chief executive also eyes discussing the plight of Filipino healthcare workers in the UK.

“We will maintain the same relationship, it has been a very — a relationship very advantageous to all parties involved so I think that we will stay the course and continue to deal with each other in a very similar way that we have done before,” Marcos said.

The president said he might have casual conversations with other world leaders who are attending the event.

“So very casual lang ito, very informal pero huwag natin maliitin ‘yang mga ganyang klaseng meeting. Dahil kung minsan, ‘yung hindi mo aakalain mangyayari, may nangyayari na napaka-importante pala,” Marcos said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

king charles

‘God Save The King’ Charles III crowned as King in a once-in-a generation ceremony

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS lyndon

PICPA Dubai Chairman to hold talks on savings, investments in the upcoming PPIE 2023

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS nanay livy

Free Snack for Perfect Scorers: Vendor goes viral for motivating students to aim for perfect scores

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 05 06 at 10.41.14 AM

Cebu Pacific Celebrates 10 Years of Dubai Route with Stronger Network, Lowest Fares

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button