‘God Save The King’ Charles III crowned as King in a once-in-a generation ceremony

King Charles III was officially crowned in a ceremony that only happens once in a generation at the Westminster Abbey in London.

The crowning ceremony was filled with ancient rites and tradition that was witnessed by millions of people across the world.

The ceremony was held in front of more than 2,000 guests, including world leaders, aristocrats and celebrities.

Among the invited guests were U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, eight current and former British prime ministers, as well as Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, and Lionel Richie.

Philippine President Bongbong Marcos and wife First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos was also in attendance.

Today, the king no longer has executive or political power. The coronation is also purely ceremonial since he automatically became king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

The king however still symbolizes national identity and remains to be the head of state of the United Kingdom.