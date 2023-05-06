Free Snack for Perfect Scorers: Vendor goes viral for motivating students to aim for perfect scores

Livy Gedoria, a 56-year-old vendor from Poblacion, Barili, Cebu, has become an internet sensation after a post from her daughter, Jessiel Ivy Gedoria, went viral on social media.

The post featured a cardboard sign that Livy put up in her mini-store, promising to treat the first 20 perfect examination scorers from Bartolome and Manuela Pañares Memorial National High School with free snacks.

According to Jessiel, Livy has always been supportive of students and often reminds them to study hard and pray for success.

One day, after some students thanked Livy for her prayers, she was moved by their satisfaction and decided to incentivize them to aim for a perfect score with her free snack offer.

“Yung satisfaction na na-feel ni mama seeing those students look so happy having achieved something moved her kasi kahit hindi niya po yun mga anak sobrang na proud siya. Later she thought that students might aim to get the perfect score if they will be rewarded, kaya naisipan niyang mamigay ng free snacks sa unang-20 na may perfect scores sa exam. Isa din ito sa way ni mama na maka tulong sa mga bata kahit sa pinaka simpleng paraan na kaya nya,” shared Jessiel in an online interview with The Filipino Times.

Jessiel expressed surprise at the post’s virality but was thrilled that so many people had been touched by her mother’s kindness. She stressed the importance of parental support and guidance, even as children grow older and make their own decisions.

“Sobrang hindi inaasahan na magiging viral ang post ko. It was my appreciation post for my mama just to express how much I admired her deed. But hindi lang po pala ako ang natuwa sa ginawa ni mama kundi sobrang daming tao ang na touch. Sobrang sarap sa feeling na I was able to boast to the nation how incredible my mama is,” said Jessiel.

Livy’s message for students is one of perseverance and encouragement.

“Isa sa mga leksyon na dapat tandaan ng mga ninyo ay ang pagtiya-tiyaga at pagpu-pursige para makuha nila ang gusto nila kagaya ng mataas na marka. Kahit hindi naka perfect, sapat nang ginawa ninyo ang inyong makakaya, wag sobrang pahirapan ang sarili, bagkos mas pagbutihin pa sa susunod. Wag sana kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, lalo pang mag sumikap, habaan pa ang pasensya, at wag kalimutang mag dasal. Ang makapag papasaya sa amin na mga magulang ay makita kayo na nag-aaral ng mabuti at ang magkaroon ng magandang kinabukasan. May reward man o wala, palaging pagbutihin ang pag-aaral. Perfect man o hindi maging masaya parin,” said Nanay Livy.

While she hopes to bring happiness to parents by seeing their children succeed, she reminds students that the most important reward for hard work is the knowledge gained and the skills acquired. Whether or not they receive a snack, she encourages students to keep studying and striving for excellence.

As Jessiel mentioned, Livy is a selfless and supportive mother who instilled values of discipline and respect in her children from a young age.

Her free snack offer is just one way she hopes to help the next generation, even in the simplest of ways.