DOH to review COVID-19 guidelines after WHO announcement to end global health emergency

The Department of Health will review the existing COVID-19 guidelines in the country after the World Health Organization declared the end of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency of International Concern status on Friday.

“The Department of Health (DOH) welcomes the proclamation of the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the lifting of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on COVID-19,” the DOH said in a statement.

In the same announcement, the DOH said that the WHO decision is a reflection of “effective and collaborative” efforts to contain the disease and to jumpstart the economy.

“The DOH will convene the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to discuss and reassess policies and other guidelines affected by the declaration,” the DOH added.

The WHO announcement comes as the Philippines reports an increase in cases in recent weeks.

“We’re expecting na tataas pa ang positivity rate baka umabot siya ng up to 25%. Di lang ako ang gumawa ng projections na ‘yan. Even other experts foresee that,” said OCTA fellow Dr. Guido David in a public briefing.

“The DOH guarantees the Filipino people that all factors in determining our next action in line with the WHO’s proclamation will be considered and discussed for the approval of the President,” the DOH added in its statement.

