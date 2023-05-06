Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Cebu Pacific Celebrates 10 Years of Dubai Route with Stronger Network, Lowest Fares

From L to R: Host Dan Dabon leading the crowd to a toast along with HE Ambassador Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE; Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer; Tourism Undersecretary Shereen Gail Yu-Pamintuan; Tourism Promotions Board COO Marga Nograles; Consul General Renato Dueñas Jr of Philippine Consulate General Dubai and Northern Emirates

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the largest Philippine carrier servicing Dubai, celebrates its 10th anniversary of servicing the destination by strengthening its network and capacity and keeping air transport affordable between the Philippines and United Arab Emirates (UAE) for both Filipino and non-Filipino travelers.

CEB, the only local carrier to fly twice daily between Dubai and Manila, has continued to offer low fares for travelers to and from UAE, up to 54% lower than other airlines, making air travel much more accessible and affordable for overseas Filipinos and tourists.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary in Dubai, CEB is launching a special seat sale allowing travelers from Dubai to Manila to book their flights from May 5 to 9, 2023 for as low as AED 10 one-way base fare. The travel period is from June 1 to November 30, 2023.

“Dubai is an important destination for Cebu Pacific as it serves as home to hundreds of thousands of overseas Filipinos who are working hard to earn a living for their families and contribute to Philippine economy,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

“We are committed to continuously provide our kababayans in Dubai the easiest and fastest connectivity to the Philippines, and link tourists from all over the world to the best destinations in our country,” she added.

Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer

CEB is set to double the capacity of its Dubai-Manila route as it grows by 109% of its pre-pandemic level in May, equivalent to up to 29,000 additional seats per month.

The airline operates the widest domestic network from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila flying to 29 Philippine destinations, allowing Filipinos to easily connect to their home provinces and international tourist to travel to the world’s best beaches.

With CEB retaining its terminal assignments at NAIA Terminal 3 and 4, travelers from Dubai will also be able to reach their local destination of choice hassle-free.

CEB flew its maiden Dubai-Manila flight on October 7, 2013, making it the airline’s first-ever long-haul flight. It was also the first local carrier to land in Dubai in 15 years.

CEB is firmly in place for full recovery as it restores 100% of its pre-COVID network and capacity, aided by its seat sales, widest domestic network, and reinstatement of all its international destinations.

The airline flies to 35 domestic and 23 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

