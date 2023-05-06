Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BI intercepts trafficked victim with fake stamp flying to UAE

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos8 mins ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has intercepted a human trafficking victim at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 who was supposed to fly to the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement released on Friday, officers of the BI Travel Control and Enforcement Unit said the victim attempted to leave the country through a Cebu Pacific flight to Dubai.

According to the victim, she handed her passport and boarding pass to an unknown woman riding a taxi outside the airport. After 15 minutes, the unknown woman gave her an already stamped passport prior going to the immigration departure area.

Upon secondary inspection, the victim admitted that she was invited by her cousin who allegedly processed all her documents.

The BI’s Forensic Documents Laboratory has later confirmed that the border stamp is counterfeit.

Meanwhile, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco warned human traffickers that the agency has “wide-ranging measures to detect and deter fraud.”

“We will continue to safeguard the public against trafficking and aid in bringing these perpetrators to justice,” Tansingco said.

The woman’s identity has been kept confidential for her safety and has been taken to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further assistance.

