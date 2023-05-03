US companies eye to hire 75,000 Filipino seafarers

Several companies in the United States are looking to hire 75,000 Filipino seafarers in the coming years.

Malacañang said in a statement that John Padget, president and chief executive of Carnival Corp., met with President Bongbong Marcos during the latter’s official visit in Washington.

Padget said the hiring process could happen in the next two to three years.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s the marine, deck, hospitality, restaurant…everything is based on the happiness, the smile, and the greatness of the Filipino employees,” Padget said.

In the same meeting, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople presented the interest 200,000 Filipinos seafarers who adhere to international standard.

“When you say that the ladies and gentlemen that we have here today represent 200,000, you do not represent 200,000 employees, you represent 200,000 families and you represent 200,000 communities in the Philippines,” Marcos told the employers.