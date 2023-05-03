Rockwell holds back-to-back free webinar on property investment for as low as AED 790

Rockwell Land Corporation offers a different perspective on how to use your money wisely, especially for those residing in Dubai. During the latest TFT Uspanag OFW episode, Rosee Alimon-Ferriols from Rockwell Primaries and Johann Escanan from Rockwell Land Sales, shared that 790 dirhams can be used to invest in a property in the Philippines with the Rockwell promise.

Alimon-Ferriols highlighted that spending on gadgets, dining, vacation, or shopping sprees can only bring short-term enjoyment, while investing in a Rockwell property can provide long-term benefits, such as the Rockwell promise of a secure and convenient lifestyle.

On the other hand, Escanan explained that you can make your 790 dirhams grow in just five years as Rockwell has historical capital appreciation of 8-10% per annum, and has a close proximity to top schools, commercial establishments, and major roads which is projected to have a rental yield of 4-5%.

Rockwell is known for its commitment to safety and security. Alimon-Ferriols proudly stated that the number of security guards is enough to cover the entire Bicol region. During Typhoon Milenyo, while the whole of Manila was in darkness, Rockwell Center remained lit because they have 100% backup power.

Aside from affordable units, Escanan said Rockwell also has prime locations across the country namely Rockwell Center Nepo in Pampanga; Rockwell Center, The Arton, The Grove & Vantage, and East Bay in Metro Manila; Carmelray in Laguna; Terreno South in Batangas; Rockwell Center and Nara Residences in Bacolod; and 32 Sanson and Aruga Resort & Residences in Cebu.

Rockwell will be part of the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition on May 12-13, 2023, at Radisson Blu Hotel from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. They will be offering special Dubai Roadshow promos for in-person purchases made during the exhibition. For those who want to inquire further, they can visit their website at www.e-rockwell.com/international.

Overall, investing in a Rockwell property with 790 dirhams can go a long way. It provides a secure and convenient lifestyle, diverse and exclusive communities, and a worry-free investment. With the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition, interested investors can take advantage of the special promos and flexible payment terms that Rockwell offers.