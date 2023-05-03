RLC targets millennial market as it opens 4th building of Sierra Valley Gardens

RLC Residences has introduced the fourth building of its residential development Sierra Valley Gardens, empowering more young professionals to make their smart move through real estate investment.

In a press release, RLC said it has recorded an increased sales performance of Sierra Valley Gardens, a smart investment with multiple unique features located in Cainta, Rizal.

Sierra Valley Gardens is an investment-worthy condo development located along Ortigas Avenue Extension, making it accessible to retail shops, soon-to-rise mall, and office buildings within the estate.

Currently, the condo’s first three buildings are now 96 percent sold, with majority of the buyers within 25-35 age range.

“Condominium units are a great choice for millennial investors, one reason being is it appreciates in value quickly than other investment options. Plus, there’s that convenience of having options to rent it out for passive income source or you can use it as your home when ready. It’s a stable investment choice, especially if the project you choose is from a reputable developer, who understands the value that comes from land development and urbanization,” said RLC Residences Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario.

Sierra Valley Gardens is home to well-spaced studio, one-, and two-bedroom units with balcony options. Ranging from 22 to 66 sqm., these flats offer options to the growing need of millennials based on their needs and space requirements. Moreover, these units are equipped with smart home features and incorporated with fiber optic technology for a fast and reliable connection.

Further, Sierra Valley Gardens also has indoor and outdoor amenities designed to help millennials move free on their career, fitness, and wellness goals.

“In designing Sierra Valley Gardens, we envisioned a property that millennials will be proud to call their smart investment. That’s why we incorporated all these features because these are helpful in ensuring that this asset will exponentially grow with them in the coming years, until such time that Sierra Valley Gardens is fully built and ready to live in,” Cesario noted.

With Sierra Valley Gardens’ newest building, millennials can choose to invest and make the smart move for the future.

For those interested, simply connect to a Property Specialist through rlcresidences.com or follow RLC Residences on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.