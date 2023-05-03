Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH, US to establish bilateral labor working group

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

The Philippines and the United States will form a bilateral Labor Working Group, according to the White House.

In a fact sheet released on Monday, the US said the labor working group is under the Philippines-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement.

The White House noted that the labor working group will serve as an important platform “through which the United States and the Philippines can collaborate to accelerate the implementation of internationally recognized labor rights.”

Moreover, it will facilitate exchange and dialogue among the two countries and their labor unions, “ensuring that workers’ voices will shape the way ahead.”

The US has expressed appreciation for the participation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the second Summit for Democracy and has announced that it eyes to launch a Philippines-US Democracy Dialogue this year.

