COP28 President presents action plan, calls for climate finance

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, has laid out his broad ambitions for the United Nations Climate Conference or Conference of the Parties (COP28) during the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Al Jaber called for transformative action, climate finance, just transition work program, and the operationalization of the loss and damage funding arrangements.

“We want COP28 UAE to be remembered for uniting everyone in action,” said Al Jaber in his speech during the event.

“What happens inside the negotiations process is critically important, we need to match what is agreed in the negotiated text with concrete action in the real world. And this means countries and cities, investors and industries and businesses of all sizes, all stepping up. At COP28, I expect ambitious, transparent, and accountable commitments from countries and businesses that will shape policies in parliaments and budgets in boardrooms,” he added.

Moreover, Al Jaber urged delegates to begin solutions noting that “the world demands transformational progress. The world needs transformational action.”

“We must accelerate cross sectoral progress on mitigation. We must ensure countries have the resources and plans in place to adapt to climate impacts. And we must supercharge climate finance, making it more available, more accessible, and more affordable finance to drive delivery across every climate pillar. While doing all of this, we need to ensure a just and equitable transition that leaves no one behind,” Al Jaber shared.

Al Jaber also bared that developing countries are still waiting for the assistance promised years ago.

“I have heard loud and clear that to deliver on all of this, we will have to address issues of trust. Expectations are high and trust is low. Developing countries are still waiting for the 100 billion dollars promised by developed countries 14 years ago. This is holding up progress, and as part of my outreach, I am requesting donor countries to provide a definitive extraordinary report on the delivery of this commitment by COP28. It is vital to the political credibility of the UNFCCC process, that donors step up to this long overdue obligation ahead of COP28…especially as the real value of this commitment has eroded over time,” Al Jaber said.

“Governments who have made commitments to vulnerable and developing countries, must live up to those commitments. If the world does not come up with effective mechanisms to deliver climate finance to developing and emerging economies, they will have no choice but to choose a carbon intensive development path. That is an outcome we want to avoid simply because it is in nobody’s interests,” he added.

Further, Al Jaber encouraged delegates to work together towards a “practical action-oriented plan for 2030.”

“This year, the year of the Global Stocktake, we have an unprecedented opportunity to turn policies into practical outcomes. Let’s put an end to delays and start delivery. Let’s turn passion into pragmatic solutions. Let’s end polarization and empower partnership,” he concluded.

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue is an annual meeting, hosted by the German Government that eyes to strengthen trust both in multilateral negotiations and between states.