Congress members showcase Philippines’ best tourist spots at Arabian Travel Market

Several Congressmen and women from prime tourist destinations in the Philippines have attended the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE from May 1-4, 2023.

The event is a leading global platform for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East, and the Congress members aim to promote the unique attractions and destinations of their respective regions.

The lawmakers include Gov. Aristotle Aumentado of Bohol, Cong. Maria Vanessa Aumentado of 2nd District, Bohol, Cong. Daphne Lagon of the 4th District of Cebu Province, Cong. Kristine Alexie Tutor of the 3rd District of Bohol, Cong. Cindi Chan of the lone district of Lapu lapu, Cong. Gerville Jinky Bitrics Luistro of the 2nd District of Batangas, and Cong. Francisco Jose “Bingo” Matugas II of the 1st District Surigao del Norte.

The Congress members were joined by Tourism officials to support the exhibitors and promote the unique features of their respective regions, such as the Chocolate Hills of Bohol, surfing and diving areas in Batangas, beautiful beaches and scenic views of Cebu and Lapu Lapu, and the trending island life in Siargao/Surigao del Norte.

Representatives from the Philippine Retirement Authority, lawmakers from Batangas, Bohol, Cebu, Quezon City, and Surigao del Norte, and private sector companies such as Annset Holidays, Inc., Atlantis Hotel, Atmosphere Resort and Spa, Blue Horizons Travel and Tours, Cebu Pacific Air, CTPH Lifestyle and Travel Services, Divaishnavi International Inc., Earth Explorers, JLT Travel and Tours, Okada Manila, Philippine Airlines, Pink Lily Travel & Tours Inc., The Lind Boracay, Ties That Travel, Travelite Travel and Tours, and Via.com were also present at the event.

The Philippine delegation aims to entice Middle Eastern tourists to visit the country by showcasing its diverse offerings and unique tourist attractions and raising awareness of its hidden gems.

