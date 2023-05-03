Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Ayala expands in Iloilo through the new Atria Technohub

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

(From left to right) Dindo Fernando (ALI Head of External Affairs Division), Maria Teresa Pison-Regalado (Board Member, Adauge Commercial Corp), Carol Mills (Head of Ayala Land Offices, Inc.), Edgardo Pison (Vice Chairman, Adauge Commercial Corporation), Bernard Vincent Dy (President and CEO, Ayala Land Inc.), Francis Cruz (Executive Assistant of the Mayor, Iloilo City), Elmer Tiaño (Baranggay Chairman, San Rafael Iloilo City), Robert Lao (Head of Ayala Land Estates, Inc.), Dante Abando (President, Makati Development Corporation), Jennylle Tupaz (Senior Estate Development Head for Central Luzon and Vismin of Ayala Land Estates, Inc.)

Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) has launched the Atria Technohub located in the Atria Gardens, the latest phase of its flagship development, Atria Park District.

ALI President and CEO Bernard Vincent Dy and LGU representatives led the ground breaking of the two new office buildings on March 30 totaling 25,500 square meters of gross leasable floor area.

In a press release, Dy said: “With the city’s rapidly expanding BPO market, we break ground on Atria Technohub. This is envisioned to be a BPO campus and the business address of choice of top BPO investors in this region. The strategic cluster of office buildings, supported by sprawling retail and civic spaces, will not only cater to the rising demand for office spaces but will also significantly contribute to the vibrant local economy.”

Atria Technohub continues to display the Ayala brand of architecture and building systems while keeping sustainability by incorporating the natural landscape in its design.

Moreover, there will be open spaces and walkways that will make pedestrian mobility within the property as seamless and convenient as possible.

“The quality of education also remains high, with institutions in the region producing quality graduates to support the expansion of offices all over the city. All these and more, make Iloilo City a preferred location for local and foreign BPO investors,” added Dy.

With the addition of these buildings in ALI’s portfolio, ALI continues to expand its footprint within and outside Metro Manila especially in high potential provincial sites like Iloilo City.

 

