Angelica Panganiban gets emotional as she returns to ABS-CBN with family

Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban has turned emotional after she returned to ABS-CBN building, but this time with her family.
Angelica is a homegrown talent of ABS-CBN.
On her Instagram post, Angelica shared photos with her daughter and partner Gregg Homan in a corridor of the ABS-CBN building.
Angelica also paid a visit to ABS-CBN executives including ABS-CBN head of TV Production Laurenti Dyogi and ABS-CBN’s chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes, who are also godparents of her daughter Amile Sabine.
“Last week I gave my family a tour. I had them around my home for 30 years. We were able to visit aunt Cory and godfather Lauren,” she wrote.
Angelica shared that she got emotional during the quick visit.
“Nak I got a little emotional. I miss my home. I miss my family members. But so thankful that they are letting me enjoy being a mom today,” Angelica said.