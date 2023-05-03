Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Angelica Panganiban gets emotional as she returns to ABS-CBN with family

Courtesy of: Angelica Panganiban

Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban has turned emotional after she returned to ABS-CBN building, but this time with her family.

Angelica is a homegrown talent of ABS-CBN.

On her Instagram post, Angelica shared photos with her daughter and partner Gregg Homan in a corridor of the ABS-CBN building.

Angelica also paid a visit to ABS-CBN executives including ABS-CBN head of TV Production Laurenti Dyogi and ABS-CBN’s chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes, who are also godparents of her daughter Amile Sabine.

“Last week I gave my family a tour. I had them around my home for 30 years. We were able to visit aunt Cory and godfather Lauren,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap)

Angelica shared that she got emotional during the quick visit.

“Nak I got a little emotional. I miss my home. I miss my family members. But so thankful that they are letting me enjoy being a mom today,” Angelica said.

