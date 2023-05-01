UAE launches guide on adoption of AI technology

The UAE has launched a comprehensive guide on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications in a bid to promote the adoption of futuristic technologies in government work models.

In a statement released on Sunday, the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office introduced the “Generative AI” guide to further enhance the implementation of AI technologies across various fields.

According to Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, leveraging generative AI applications, such as ChatGPT is a crucial step towards seizing significant futuristic opportunities.

“Its employment in diverse fields, including education, healthcare, and wellbeing, holds tremendous potential for enhancing development, productivity, and driving a transformative shift in various vital sectors,” Al Olama said in a release.

The guide gives a comprehensive exposition of generative AI and presents 100 use-cases and applications, including image and video synthesis, language translation, music composition, and text creation.

“The adoption of ChatGPT can be readily integrated, exemplifying the UAE’s efforts to design and establish policies and regulations that align with future approaches,” the ministry noted.

Moreover, the guide streamlines the benefits of utilizing generative AI applications in education and their potential as virtual tutors or teaching assistants.