Power outage hits NAIA Terminal 3, several flights cancelled 

Several flights have been cancelled on Monday, May 1 as power outage hit the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

More flights are expected to be delayed on Labor Day according to airlines due to the power problem.

President Bongbong Marcos has ordered Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

The transportation chief said that the airport is now using a power generator to cover important functions including check-in operations and departures.

Elevators, escalators, and the central air-conditioning system weren’t operational during the power outage.

“Sana i-rebook nila kami ng ibang ano. Kasi tulad ngayon importante talaga. May mga work. So pano na ngayon? It’s either sobrang mahal or wala na, tomorrow na,”one of the passengers told CNN Philippines.

“Sana may humarap sa amin na taga-Cebu Pacific. Yun lang naman e kung ano ang gagawin. Minsan sinisigawan pa kami ng mga guard, parang kami pa ang perwisyo dito. Pinapaalis pa kami,” the passenger added.