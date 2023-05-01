BI to conduct ‘soft skills’ trainings in support of Anti-Taray Bill

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has announced that they will be conducting soft skills trainings to their immigration officers, in both airports and seaports to express support to the Anti-Taray Bill filed by Senator Raffy Tulfo.

The move came after a recent report from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) revealed that fresh graduates in the Philippines tend to lack soft skills and job readiness due to the school-to-work transition of the youth in the implementation of the K-12 and the online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI will be launching a new values module that eyes to promote courtesy and empathy for government employees.

“In full support of the Anti-Taray Bill which was filed by Senator Raffy Tulfo, we vow to create an environment that is always worthy of the trust of the Filipinos,” said Tansingco.

“Through this module, we can inculcate our core values of patriotism, professionalism, and integrity to our new officers,” he added.

Moreover, a new course on moral values, leadership, management, and teambuilding has been added in the module for new immigration officers.