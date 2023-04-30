Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE provides shelter for evacuees fleeing conflict in Sudan

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Photos courtesy of MOFAIC and AFP

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) evacuated 128 individuals, including British and U.S. citizens, from Sudan on April 29, 2023, as the conflict between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues to escalate.

from afp
Courtesy of AFP

The evacuees landed in Abu Dhabi, where they were greeted by officials and will be hosted until they can be transferred to their respective countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The evacuation was part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and commitment to global cooperation and solidarity and was prioritized for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, women, and the sick. Upon arrival, Sudanese evacuees recounted the dire situation in Sudan, where hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since April 15.

“Khartoum is starting to be empty. We no longer felt secure, people were breaking into homes, they would break and loot,” said Nagham Hayati, one of the Sudanese evacuees during an interview with Reuters.

“The situation is very bad, we didn’t expect it… There was fire in the streets, fire in the houses, in the cars.”

mofaic2
Courtesy of MOFAIC

The UAE underscored its commitment to working with partners and the international community to achieve what serves the interests of the Sudanese people, emphasizing the importance of promoting a return to the agreed political framework and dialogue to advance the transitional phase and foster political stability and security in Sudan.

The UAE has previously hosted and provided care services to 19 nationalities during their evacuation to the city of Port Sudan.

