Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Slow drivers beware: Abu Dhabi Police to fine motorists for driving below new minimum speed limit starting May 1

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

A new minimum speed restriction will be enforced by the Abu Dhabi Police on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road, a significant highway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), beginning on May 1, 2023. The new regulation is expected to enhance overall traffic safety in the region.

Motorists will be required to maintain a minimum speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) on the first two lanes from the left side of the road. However, the maximum speed limit will be 140 kph. Heavy vehicles, on the other hand, will be required to adhere to a maximum speed limit of 140 kph on the third and last lanes. The minimum speed limit will not be applicable to them.

The introduction of the minimum speed limit is part of the UAE’s proactive measures to reduce the number of accidents caused by slow-moving vehicles. It is also in line with the country’s overall mission to prioritize road safety and reduce fatalities caused by road accidents.

Individuals who are caught driving below the minimum speed limit will be subjected to a fine of AED400. Abu Dhabi Police urge all motorists to ensure the safety of all road users by adhering to a safe speed and committing to the right lanes.

The new regulation is part of Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to ensuring that all road users in the UAE have a safe and smooth driving experience. It aims to enhance road safety and provide a safer driving environment for all road users in the UAE.

In light of the new regulation, it is important for all motorists to remain vigilant while driving and follow the new speed limits to avoid any unnecessary fines or accidents.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 04 30T114605.782

Marcos bound for Washington to forge closer PH-US ties

6 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 04 30T113422.609

17 Filipino evacuees from Sudan arrive in Manila

18 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 04 30T102453.466

DOLE announces free LRT-2 rides for workers on Labor Day

1 hour ago
al maktoum bridge

Dubai’s Al Maktoum Bridge to partially close for six days per week until May 13: RTA

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button