Slow drivers beware: Abu Dhabi Police to fine motorists for driving below new minimum speed limit starting May 1

A new minimum speed restriction will be enforced by the Abu Dhabi Police on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road, a significant highway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), beginning on May 1, 2023. The new regulation is expected to enhance overall traffic safety in the region.

Motorists will be required to maintain a minimum speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) on the first two lanes from the left side of the road. However, the maximum speed limit will be 140 kph. Heavy vehicles, on the other hand, will be required to adhere to a maximum speed limit of 140 kph on the third and last lanes. The minimum speed limit will not be applicable to them.

The introduction of the minimum speed limit is part of the UAE’s proactive measures to reduce the number of accidents caused by slow-moving vehicles. It is also in line with the country’s overall mission to prioritize road safety and reduce fatalities caused by road accidents.

Individuals who are caught driving below the minimum speed limit will be subjected to a fine of AED400. Abu Dhabi Police urge all motorists to ensure the safety of all road users by adhering to a safe speed and committing to the right lanes.

The new regulation is part of Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to ensuring that all road users in the UAE have a safe and smooth driving experience. It aims to enhance road safety and provide a safer driving environment for all road users in the UAE.

In light of the new regulation, it is important for all motorists to remain vigilant while driving and follow the new speed limits to avoid any unnecessary fines or accidents.