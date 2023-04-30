Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai’s Al Maktoum Bridge to partially close for six days per week until May 13: RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge. This key motorway will be closed six days a week, from Mondays to Saturdays, until May 13, 2023.

The shutdown will be in place from midnight to 5:00 am, leaving the bridge inaccessible during these hours.

The RTA has not specified the reason for the closure but has advised motorists to seek alternative routes during this period.

To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has developed an integrated plan to reroute traffic to alternative roads and crossings.

Drivers can use Al Garhoud Bridge, Business Bay Bridge, Al Shindagha Tunnel, and Infinity Bridge as alternative routes to reach their destinations.

The RTA has urged drivers to comply with the traffic rules and regulations during the closure period to ensure their safety and the safety of other road users.

