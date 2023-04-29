UAE residents anticipate next public holiday in June

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is preparing for its next public holiday, which is set to begin on June 28 and last for three days to mark Eid al-Adha. Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” this revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. In most public and private sector professions, residents living and working in the UAE will have June 28, 29 and 30 off from work to celebrate the Muslim holiday. Additionally, they will have a bonus day off on June 27 to mark Arafat Day, leading to a six-day weekend.

Last week, UAE leaders and residents observed Eid al-Fitr with prayers, fireworks and celebrations marking the holy festival and the end of Ramadan. The celebration provided residents across the emirates with a four-day break from April 20 until April 23.

After Eid al-Adha, the UAE has two more public holidays this year, including the Islamic New Year on July 21 and Prophet Mohammed’s birthday on September 29. The UAE’s 52nd National Day falls on December 2 and 3.

Here is a complete list of all public holidays in the UAE for 2023:

January 1: New Year’s Day

April 20 to 23: Eid Al Fitr

June 27: Arafat Day

June 28 to 30: Eid Al Adha

July 21: Islamic New Year

September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

As UAE residents gear up to celebrate Eid al-Adha, many are looking forward to the upcoming holidays, which will provide them with ample time to rest and spend time with loved ones.