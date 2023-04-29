Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE residents anticipate next public holiday in June

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 47 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is preparing for its next public holiday, which is set to begin on June 28 and last for three days to mark Eid al-Adha. Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” this revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. In most public and private sector professions, residents living and working in the UAE will have June 28, 29 and 30 off from work to celebrate the Muslim holiday. Additionally, they will have a bonus day off on June 27 to mark Arafat Day, leading to a six-day weekend.

Last week, UAE leaders and residents observed Eid al-Fitr with prayers, fireworks and celebrations marking the holy festival and the end of Ramadan. The celebration provided residents across the emirates with a four-day break from April 20 until April 23.

After Eid al-Adha, the UAE has two more public holidays this year, including the Islamic New Year on July 21 and Prophet Mohammed’s birthday on September 29. The UAE’s 52nd National Day falls on December 2 and 3.

Here is a complete list of all public holidays in the UAE for 2023:

  • January 1: New Year’s Day
  • April 20 to 23: Eid Al Fitr
  • June 27: Arafat Day
  • June 28 to 30: Eid Al Adha
  • July 21: Islamic New Year
  • September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday
  • December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

As UAE residents gear up to celebrate Eid al-Adha, many are looking forward to the upcoming holidays, which will provide them with ample time to rest and spend time with loved ones.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 47 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

marcos 8

Marcos expresses support for FIBA as PH hosts World Cup 2023 in August

1 hour ago
mohap

UAE launches vax awareness campaign on ‘World Immunization Week’

1 hour ago
The Filipino Times Philippine Bureau of Immigration 1

BI receives hold departure order vs former BuCor officials Bantag, Zulueta

2 hours ago
dmw 2

DMW urges Filipinos to return home to PH amid ongoing fight in Sudan

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button