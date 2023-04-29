Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Court sentences mother to life in jail for torturing and killing 10-year-old daughter

Staff Report4 hours ago

A 38-year-old mother from Eastern Europe has been sentenced to life in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court for torturing and killing her 10-year-old daughter.

The mother, who has not been named, was found guilty of inflicting burns and bruises on her daughter’s body, leading to her eventual drowning in the bathtub of their villa in Dubai.

The case came to light when the mother called an ambulance to the house, claiming that her daughter had drowned in the bathtub.

However, upon closer examination, the police found that the child had suffered from several injuries, including burns and bruises. The mother initially tried to blame the crime on a servant who had fled the country on the day of the incident, but further investigation revealed that she was the one responsible.

The police interrogated the mother, who was living in the house with the victim and another child, and found that she had a history of abusing her daughter both physically and mentally.

The mother eventually admitted to the crime when confronted with evidence from a servant who had witnessed the abuse.

The servant, who was not present during the crime, was convicted by the Misdemeanor Court in Dubai for not reporting the crime to the police.

