BI receives hold departure order vs former BuCor officials Bantag, Zulueta

Former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag and former BuCor deputy officer Ricardo Zulueta are now officially included on the hold departure list of the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

In a statement released on Friday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said: “The HDO (hold departure order) was immediately encoded in our centralized system and may be seen by our immigration officers at all ports nationwide.”

“Should they be encountered in any airport or seaport, they will be prevented from departing without prior approval from the courts,” he added.

Earlier, the BI also issued a lookout bulletin order against Bantag and Zulueta, directing all immigration officers to report to the Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation any attempt by the two to leave the country.

Both are being linked to murder cases on the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid in October last year.

