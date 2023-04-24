PH offers free legal aid via IBP’s ‘Pro Bono Portal’

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) has launched its first web-based legal aid platform called the Pro Bono Portal (PBP) which offers free legal assistance to those in need.

This, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development, was developed by Justice Connect, a non-profit company based in Australia which supports organizations in different countries such as inter alia, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Through this platform, clients and pro bono lawyers and law firms connect in the system, guided by the needs of its users.

In an advisory, the IBP said: “To avail of legal aid services, a potential client can file an application for legal assistance through the PBP which can be easily searched by typing “IBP pro bono portal” or “IBP free legal aid”.”

“The system then sends the application to the IBP Chapter concerned which can filter out the application and assign it to the member,” it added.

Moreover, the IBP noted the important features of the PBP including the integration of the means and merits test and its language translations to Filipino and Cebuano.

“The PBP is free, secure, inclusive, and designed to be responsive to the needs of indigent Filipinos while highlighting the competence and integrity of the bar’s pro bono legal aid programs,” IBP said.

Last April 20, the training for all legal aid lawyers and legal aid clerks in the use of the PBP has begun.