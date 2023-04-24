Marcos says gov’t studying reverting opening of classes to March

President Bongbong Marcos said the government is now studying the possible reverting of opening of classes to March instead of June or July.

The change in school calendar was implemented during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pinag-aaralan natin ng mabuti ‘yan dahil nga marami ngang nagsasabi pwede na, tapos na ‘yung lockdown. Karamihan na ng eskwela, face-to-face na, kaunti na lang ‘yung hindi na,” Marcos said in a radio interview.

“‘Yung ating ginagawa na sistema na hybrid system na mayroong may pumapasok, mayroong nag-zozoom o kung anong klaseng pag-promote na pag-attendance, ay lahat gusto talaga na makapag-attend dahil iba talaga ‘yan,”Marcos added.

Senator Win Gatchalian first floated the idea of reverting school vacation because the summer season is difficult for students.

The ACT Teachers group also expressed support to the proposal to bring back to the original pre-pandemic school calendar.

Marcos said the COVID-19 situation is still a factor before making any changes to the school calendar.