UAE, Korea tackle developments in Sudan amid growing conflict

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has tackled the latest developments in the Republic of Sudan during a phone call with Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

According to state media WAM, the two ministers discussed the ongoing global efforts to stop escalation and hostilities.

Moreover, the two called for a dialogue between the conflicting factions and a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Sudan.

They also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of civilians, foreign communities in the country, and humanitarian workers, noting the need for a prompt halt of military operations.

Likewise, Sheikh Abdullah said the return to dialogue is essential to obtain a political settlement to the ongoing fight in Sudan.

He affirmed that the UAE supports all efforts to help the Sudanese people overcome this crisis.