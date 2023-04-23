Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE, Korea tackle developments in Sudan amid growing conflict

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has tackled the latest developments in the Republic of Sudan during a phone call with Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

According to state media WAM, the two ministers discussed the ongoing global efforts to stop escalation and hostilities.

Moreover, the two called for a dialogue between the conflicting factions and a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Sudan.

They also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of civilians, foreign communities in the country, and humanitarian workers, noting the need for a prompt halt of military operations.

Likewise, Sheikh Abdullah said the return to dialogue is essential to obtain a political settlement to the ongoing fight in Sudan.

He affirmed that the UAE supports all efforts to help the Sudanese people overcome this crisis.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

sudan 2

Filipinos among first evacuees in Saudi Arabia amid clashes in Sudan

1 hour ago
IMG 8295

The best lechon manok: Chooks Express opens its first branch in UAE

2 hours ago
weather 1

PAGASA warns heat index in Catbalogan, Samar to reach 56°C

3 hours ago
hailey bieber

Selena Gomez fans bash Hailey Bieber for allegedly copying cooking show

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button