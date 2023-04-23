Saudi Arabia begins evacuation arrangements from Sudan

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will start the arrangement for the evacuation of Saudi citizens and several nationals from other “brotherly and friendly” countries from Sudan.

In a Tweet on Saturday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the evacuated people will be flown to Saudi Arabia.

The decision came under the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “to oversee the care and well-being of the citizens of the Kingdom in the Republic of Sudan.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the start of the arrangement for the evacuation of Saudi citizens and several nationals of brotherly and friendly countries from the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom.

On the other hand, the Sudanese army noted that it was coordinating efforts to evacuate diplomats from the United States, Britain, China and France out of the country on military airplanes, as fighting continues in the capital, including at its main airport.

To recall, the conflict sparked amid a seeming power struggle between the two main factions of Sudan’s military regime: the Rapid Support Forces led by Gen. Mohamed Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and his former boss, Sudanese army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.