Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH prepares contingencies for 300 Filipinos trapped in Sudan

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced that the Philippines is laying down contingencies to ensure the safety of around 300 Filipinos trapped in Sudan amid the continuous fight in the north African country.

In a video posted on Saturday, Marcos said the Philippine government is now acquiring more information on the ground to gear up for the swift evacuation of Filipinos out of the conflicted state.

“We have about 300 people in Sudan. Unfortunately, none of the airports are functioning. They are still under fire,” Marcos said.

“Also, we cannot ascertain a secure land route for them to leave. It is a long road from Khartoum to Cairo which is where our embassy is, that is in charge also of Khartoum and Sudan,” he added.

Moreover, Marcos noted that the government is currently outlining the evacuation plans and contingencies for the speedy and safe departure of Filipinos out of Sudan.

“We are just waiting to get better information as to whether or not it will be safe to bring our evacuees out of Khartoum, perhaps into Cairo,” the President stated.

Last April 15, the clash between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group started which has continued to build up.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

sudan 2

Filipinos among first evacuees in Saudi Arabia amid clashes in Sudan

6 mins ago
IMG 8295

The best lechon manok: Chooks Express opens its first branch in UAE

1 hour ago
weather 1

PAGASA warns heat index in Catbalogan, Samar to reach 56°C

2 hours ago
hailey bieber

Selena Gomez fans bash Hailey Bieber for allegedly copying cooking show

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button