PH prepares contingencies for 300 Filipinos trapped in Sudan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced that the Philippines is laying down contingencies to ensure the safety of around 300 Filipinos trapped in Sudan amid the continuous fight in the north African country.

In a video posted on Saturday, Marcos said the Philippine government is now acquiring more information on the ground to gear up for the swift evacuation of Filipinos out of the conflicted state.

“We have about 300 people in Sudan. Unfortunately, none of the airports are functioning. They are still under fire,” Marcos said.

“Also, we cannot ascertain a secure land route for them to leave. It is a long road from Khartoum to Cairo which is where our embassy is, that is in charge also of Khartoum and Sudan,” he added.

Moreover, Marcos noted that the government is currently outlining the evacuation plans and contingencies for the speedy and safe departure of Filipinos out of Sudan.

“We are just waiting to get better information as to whether or not it will be safe to bring our evacuees out of Khartoum, perhaps into Cairo,” the President stated.

Last April 15, the clash between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group started which has continued to build up.