Dubai launches new passport counters for children aged 4-12 years old at the airport

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) has opened new passport counters for children aged 4-12 years old at the Dubai International Airport Terminal 3.

In a tweet on Friday, the GDFRA said the move will give chance to young passengers to stamp their passports by themselves.

The department noted that the initiative is aimed to make Dubai a “city for everyone.”

#Dubai, a city for everyone…@GDRFADUBAI introduces new passport counters for children aged 4 to 12 years in the arrivals hall of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (@DXB), giving them the opportunity to stamp their passports by themselves. pic.twitter.com/pHF8aLmpPo — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 21, 2023

On the first day of Eid Al Fitr, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Al Marri, director general of GDFRA, together with his team, visited the airport to witness the children use the platform for the first time.