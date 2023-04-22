The power of manifestation: Bar topnotcher fulfills yearbook dream into reality after ranking 2nd on 2022 bar exams

Bar topnotcher Erickson Mariñas has made his yearbook dream of becoming a lawyer a reality after ranking second with an average of 88.76 percent in the 2022 bar examinations.

In a Facebook post, his mother Editha uploaded a photo of his yearbook stating: “10 years from now, I will be a Lawyer.”

Mariñas graduated cum laude at the University of the Philippines law school in 2022 and landed on Top 2 among the 3,992 passers out of the 9,183 examinees.

His mother expressed how proud she is of her son for hurdling the bars.

“Your childhood dream of becoming a lawyer someday was already fulfilled anak. I know that it is your utmost dream. I hope and pray that the good Lord will again guide you in the next journey and chapter that you choose to pursue in your life,” Editha wrote.

“Your family and friends are so proud of you! This achievement of yours did not only bring pride to us, your school and universities, but most specially to our town and province as well,” she added.