Flights at NAIA resume after red lightning alert

Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago

Courtesy of: Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Flight and ground operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has resumed after the red lightning alert was lifted.

In an advisory released on Saturday, the Manila International Airport Authority said the red lightning alert was lowered to yellow alert at 9:50am.

Meanwhile, the red lightning alert was issued at 8:53am on the same day.

According to the advisory: “The alert is a safety measure taken to prevent untoward incident from happening when lightnings are prevalent in the immediate area and may endanger personnel, passengers and even flight operations.”

Earlier on Saturday, state weather agency Pagasa said rain showers, thunder, and lightning due to localized thunderstorms may occur.

