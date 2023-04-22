DFA to start repatriating Filipinos from Sudan next week

The Department of Foreign Affairs will start evacuating Filipinos from Sudan amid rising conflict there.

In an interview with DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega, he said that repatriation and evacuation of Filipinos from Sudan will be challenging since the airport there was closed due to the fighting of Sudanese Armed Forces at Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“For the repatriation, we already have authorization given proper conditions. It should be land evacuation, not by plane, because the airport is not operational. We hope it can be done next week,” De Vega said.

“We will update you as soon as our team is able to enter Sudan. There is power supply and internet connection, and initially, Filipinos there on record are just around 250. Now, it is almost 500 since others were not registered, so we are asking them to reach out to us,” he added.

The DFA official said that Filipinos in Sudan can contact their embassy to request for repatriation.

“A lot of Filipinos employed by a big company there like DAL are being assisted by the company for their supplies, but it is not the case for others employed in other firms. The advantage for these Filipinos [not employed by a big firm] is that they are located in the same location in significant numbers, like 11 of them reside in the same building. It is easier to locate them,” the DFA official added.

The hotline is available, and the embassy will reach out to you,” he assured.

De Vega said the Philippine Embassy in Egypt is on top of the situation and addressing the concerns of Filipinos there.

An honorary consul in Sudan was also there to help Filipinos there by providing basic assistance such as grocery items.

