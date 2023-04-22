Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Arnie Teves says another property raider

Staff Report

Courtesy of: Congressman Arnie A. Teves

Suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves said that another raid was conducted in one of his properties by authorities.

Teves went live on Facebook and said that he wished that there would be no planting of evidence during the operation at a poultry farm.

“Somebody told me that our properties will be a subject of a raid, and just now, ni-raid na agad iyong manukan sa bahay ko. Sana lang wala na namang itinanim. Malamang may itatanim na naman para magmukha akong masama,” Teves said on Facebook.

“Sana lang wala,” he added.

Authorities told GMA News that no raid was launched anew in one of Teves’ properties.

Teves is being linked to the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The lawmaker is out of the country and authorities were urging him to come back home and face allegations against him.

“Just now, they again conducted a raid on this area. This is a shakedown and abuse of power. This is not right and should be called out. This is not a good sign for everybody,” Teves said.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

