Marcos urges Muslims to sustain values learned during Ramadan

President Bongbong Marcos has urged the Muslim community to sustain values and practices learned during the holy month of Ramadan.

“As you culminate the holy month of Ramadhan by celebrating the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast, may you sustain the values, teachings, and practices that you have wholeheartedly discerned and embodied throughout this time,” Marcos said in his Eid’l Fitr message.

The chief executive called on his Muslim brothers and sisters to embody a principled life.

“Let these form the foundations of your characters as you continue to fulfill righteous deeds and strive to live a virtuous life moving forward,” Marcos added.

The president said that the Filipino nation is joining the Muslim community in commemorating the end of Ramadan because “we recognize the Islamic faith and embrace it as part of our own collective consciousness.”

“With our many faiths informing all our actions and bridging all our differences as a diverse set of peoples, we can transcend any challenge and still remain united under the banners of camaraderie, respect, and love,” the president said.

April 21 has been declared as holiday to mark the end of Ramadan.