DFA: Less Filipinos seek repatriation

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has reported that less Filipinos are seeking repatriation.

During the hearing of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, and Gender relations on Wednesday, DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega said: “There are less Filipinos going abroad and being fooled, so I hope this means that all those online offers are not here anymore, or hindi na pinapaniwalaan.”

“Our embassies are commenting, there’s a lower rate now, which means it’s working, it’s working,” de Vega added.

On the other hand, the Bureau of Immigration has welcomed the development that government efforts against trafficking are working.

In a statement released on Thursday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said: “Our officers are sometimes disheartened to hear negative comments about what we do. But hearing this means what we are doing has meaning. Less people get hurt, less Filipinos are abused abroad.”

Further, Tansingco commended the efforts of government agencies in curbing trafficking and called for a more harmonized and unified approach in handling trafficking cases.

“In the next IACAT (Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking) meeting, we will be suggesting that each agency have a specific, active role in the handling of trafficking cases. There needs to be interoperability in our actions, for a more harmonized approach in fighting trafficking and illegal recruitment,” he noted.